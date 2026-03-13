Ramky Infra jumps on securing MIDC high-tech pharma park project in Maharashtra

Ramky Infrastructure soared 3.56% to Rs 474.35 after it has secured a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) contract from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The contract is for the development, operation, and maintenance of the High-Tech Pharmaceutical Park in Dighi Port Industrial Area, Mangaon and Roha Taluk, Raigad District, on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Under the contract, the construction period is scheduled to be completed within five years, followed by an operation and maintenance period of 90 years. Revenue will be generated through collection of land lease premiums, development charges, and fees from end users for services and utilities, the company said in a regulatory filing.