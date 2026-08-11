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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 47.18% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 471.23 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 47.18% to Rs 39.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 74.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 471.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales471.23379.24 24 OPM %6.0620.00 -PBDT64.10114.74 -44 PBT55.18100.82 -45 NP39.3074.40 -47

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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