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Rampur Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 164.75% to Rs 16.60 crore

Net profit of Rampur Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 164.75% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 156.39% to Rs 55.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.606.27 165 55.7421.74 156 OPM %1.20-6.06 -11.662.21 - PBDT0.23-0.48 LP 6.650.63 956 PBT0.01-0.62 LP 5.80-0.20 LP NP0.02-0.72 LP 5.81-0.30 LP

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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