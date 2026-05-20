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Ramsons Projects standalone net profit declines 6.17% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ramsons Projects declined 6.17% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 178.60% to Rs 7.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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