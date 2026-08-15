Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 12.52% to Rs 464.45 crore

Net Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 20.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 464.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 530.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales464.45530.90 -13 OPM %-2.341.30 -PBDT-14.055.18 PL PBT-23.72-3.94 -502 NP-20.65-2.53 -716

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tarai Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TMT (I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jaihind Industries standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Girnar Spintex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:48 AM IST

Next Story