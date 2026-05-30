Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 30.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 437.84 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 30.28% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 437.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 474.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.74% to Rs 23.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 1743.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1712.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.