Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:22 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 49.54% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.631.09 50 OPM %30.0618.35 -PBDT0.500.20 150 PBT0.480.20 140 NP0.360.15 140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Containerway International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aadi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rajeswari Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Photoquip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:22 AM IST

Next Story