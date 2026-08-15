Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.54% to Rs 1.63 croreNet profit of Rander Corporation rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.54% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.631.09 50 OPM %30.0618.35 -PBDT0.500.20 150 PBT0.480.20 140 NP0.360.15 140
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