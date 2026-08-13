Rane Holdings consolidated net profit declines 26.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 1586.88 croreNet profit of Rane Holdings declined 26.41% to Rs 37.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 1586.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1340.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1586.881340.82 18 OPM %6.757.61 -PBDT112.6698.16 15 PBT58.0847.79 22 NP37.3750.78 -26
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