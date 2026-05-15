Rane Holdings consolidated net profit rises 689.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.11% to Rs 1608.65 crore

Net profit of Rane Holdings rose 689.78% to Rs 74.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.11% to Rs 1608.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.77% to Rs 97.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.89% to Rs 5883.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4361.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.