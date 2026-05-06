Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 466.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 466.87% to Rs 36.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1047.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 901.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.47% to Rs 107.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 3862.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3405.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1047.87901.34 16 3862.923405.75 13 OPM %9.128.74 -8.808.28 - PBDT86.9064.29 35 296.26223.21 33 PBT48.5528.76 69 149.2390.89 64 NP36.966.52 467 107.4837.65 185

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty trades near 24,300 level; PSU Bank shares climbs

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery slumps as Q4 PAT slides 52% QoQ to Rs 5 cr

Volumes soar at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story