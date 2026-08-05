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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit rises 62.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 1041.62 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) rose 62.44% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 1041.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 880.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1041.62880.60 18 OPM %8.348.49 -PBDT80.3761.50 31 PBT41.0225.79 59 NP30.1018.53 62

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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