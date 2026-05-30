Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ranjan Polysters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ranjan Polysters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 20.98 crore

Net loss of Ranjan Polysters reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.70% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 90.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.9821.42 -2 90.6685.46 6 OPM %10.0112.61 -14.1716.18 - PBDT2.072.81 -26 12.7813.17 -3 PBT1.392.25 -38 10.3910.97 -5 NP-0.551.68 PL 6.168.52 -28

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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