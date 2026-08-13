Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 3.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 21.23 croreNet profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 3.10% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.2326.84 -21 OPM %17.5213.23 -PBDT3.723.54 5 PBT3.113.03 3 NP2.332.26 3
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