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Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net loss of Ranjit Securities reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.27% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 1.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.27 19 1.620.90 80 OPM %-59.3811.11 --1.8518.89 - PBDT-0.340.34 PL 0.140.70 -80 PBT-0.340.33 PL 0.120.65 -82 NP-0.250.28 PL 0.070.51 -86

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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