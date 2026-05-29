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Rap Corp consolidated net profit rises 90.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Rap Corp rose 90.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 43.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 67.83 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

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