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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 690.37% to Rs 82.04 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 690.37% to Rs 82.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.0410.38 690 OPM %13.03-10.89 -PBDT10.57-1.28 LP PBT10.43-1.41 LP NP8.17-1.41 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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