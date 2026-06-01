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Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit rises 96.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 370.52% to Rs 49.31 crore

Net profit of Rapicut Carbides rose 96.97% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 370.52% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.29% to Rs 96.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.3110.48 371 96.2841.99 129 OPM %0.937.16 -3.11-2.50 - PBDT0.540.50 8 2.67-1.75 LP PBT0.400.37 8 2.11-2.25 LP NP0.650.33 97 2.06-2.33 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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