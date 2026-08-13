Rapid Investments standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.690.55 25 OPM %17.3925.45 -PBDT0.160.18 -11 PBT0.160.18 -11 NP0.150.16 -6
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