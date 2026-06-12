Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rare Asset Reconstruction reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 55.22% to Rs 47.87 crore

Net profit of Rare Asset Reconstruction reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.22% to Rs 47.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 71.22% to Rs 16.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.99% to Rs 115.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales47.8730.84 55 115.5776.04 52 OPM %48.1725.94 -51.6656.40 - PBDT9.88-4.59 LP 22.4213.12 71 PBT9.84-4.63 LP 22.2412.96 72 NP3.74-2.46 LP 16.309.52 71

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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