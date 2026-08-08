Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 3.58 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.582.91 23 OPM %12.2913.40 -PBDT0.380.30 27 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.160.12 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dynamatic Technologies clocks 93% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Embassy receives affirmation in credit ratings for CPs

Patback Business reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emrald Commercial standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Morn Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Next Story