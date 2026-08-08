Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 3.58 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.582.91 23 OPM %12.2913.40 -PBDT0.380.30 27 PBT0.220.16 38 NP0.160.12 33
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