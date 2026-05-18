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Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 3.90 crore

Net profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.58% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 13.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.903.35 16 13.0012.97 0 OPM %8.468.06 -12.0011.57 - PBDT0.240.16 50 1.231.00 23 PBT0.120.03 300 0.720.46 57 NP0.060.01 500 0.520.33 58

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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