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Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 64.22% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 64.22% to Rs 84.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.00% to Rs 4489.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2973.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.41% to Rs 277.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 15827.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13772.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4489.382973.17 51 15827.3413772.73 15 OPM %2.953.15 -2.902.18 - PBDT119.7672.45 65 392.79283.38 39 PBT113.6367.91 67 371.27266.14 40 NP84.2151.28 64 277.58208.06 33

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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