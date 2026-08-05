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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 5101.85 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 67.60% to Rs 102.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 5101.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3152.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5101.853152.14 62 OPM %3.043.28 -PBDT145.2584.49 72 PBT138.9680.27 73 NP102.7761.32 68

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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