Rashi Peripherals surges after inking pact to acquire 67% stake in VDA

Rashi Peripherals rallied 5.62% to Rs 777.10 after the company entered into definitive agreement to acquire a 67% stake in VDA Infosolutions (VDA) for a cash consideration of Rs 368.50 crore.

VDA delivers a comprehensive set of solutions across cloud technology, cybersecurity, data protection, virtualization, storage and provides it consulting services, DevOps and infrastructure management and transformation services. It is a technology partner to enterprises across sectors and an authorized partner with global technology leaders such as IBM, Dell, Broadcom, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Nutanix and Checkpoint among many others. Its aggregate income stood at Rs 850 in FY26.

This acquisition complements the company's core IT products distribution business and offers a strategic opportunity for forward integration in the enterprise technology and digital infrastructure solutions space

This transaction marks a strategic inflection point for the company to become a fully integrated technology solutions and services player. The company will capitalize on the strategic partnership through focused growth in the technology services business. Under the agreement, the company will acquire 67% upfront in the first tranche.The remaining 33% stake will be acquired in three equal tranches of 11% each by 31 August 2027, 2028 and 2029, respectively. Kapal Pansari, managing director of Rashi Peripherals said, This transaction marks a pivotal step in strengthening our position in the rapidly evolving enterprise business as a leading provider of high-end technology products and solutions. VDA Infosolutions strong enterprise technology and digital infrastructure expertise and proven delivery capabilities enhance our ability to serve enterprise customers with advanced solutions in AI, cybersecurity, data protection, and cloud infrastructure. We are excited to bring in VDA Infosolutionss deep technical expertise, wide clientele across industry verticals, and a recurring-revenue services engine to enhance our enterprise business capabilities.