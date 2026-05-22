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Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 157.69% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 157.69% to Rs 186.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3729.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.30% to Rs 427.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 18480.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16933.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5580.573729.67 50 18480.1716933.64 9 OPM %5.774.78 -5.083.98 - PBDT311.01174.14 79 856.01586.71 46 PBT230.7495.96 140 564.30323.95 74 NP186.7272.46 158 427.45242.45 76

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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