Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 croreNet profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 35.09% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3370.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3585.713370.58 6 OPM %6.114.68 -PBDT183.98141.51 30 PBT101.4275.12 35 NP73.5354.43 35
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