Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 35.09% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3370.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3585.713370.586.114.68183.98141.51101.4275.1273.5354.43

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