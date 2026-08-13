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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 35.09% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 35.09% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 54.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 3585.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3370.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3585.713370.58 6 OPM %6.114.68 -PBDT183.98141.51 30 PBT101.4275.12 35 NP73.5354.43 35

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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