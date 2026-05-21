Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 159.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore

Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 159.64% to Rs 188.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 5580.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3729.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 77.88% to Rs 429.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 18480.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16933.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.