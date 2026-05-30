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Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 13.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.26% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 13.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.26% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.47% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 72.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.5620.23 -8 72.0281.44 -12 OPM %1.944.05 -5.044.57 - PBDT1.111.05 6 5.374.45 21 PBT1.130.97 16 4.793.77 27 NP0.760.67 13 3.522.74 28

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

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