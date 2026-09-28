Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain announces change in CFO

With effect from 29 September 2026

Rategain Travel Technologies has appointed Chetan Prakash Garg as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from 29 September 2026.

Further, the Board has taken note of resignation of Ankit Aggarwal for stepping down from the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 28 September 2026. However, Ankit Aggarwal will hold the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer with the Company.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arvind SmartSpaces adds new high-rise residential project in Bengaluru

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Central Bank of India announces deferment of bank strike

Board of Aegis Logistics approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Next Story