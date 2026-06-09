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RateGain announces strategic connectivity partnership with ZentrumHub

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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To help hotel distribution and reduce integration complexity across the travel ecosystem

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic connectivity partnership with ZentrumHub to streamline hotel distribution and reduce integration complexity across the travel ecosystem.

The partnership brings together RateGain's Smart Distribution platform and ZentrumHub's connectivity infrastructure to help hotels, travel sellers, and distribution partners scale more efficiently through a unified connectivity framework.

As travel distribution becomes increasingly fragmented, hotels and travel companies continue to manage multiple integrations, disconnected onboarding processes, and operational inefficiencies while expanding across new markets. Through this collaboration, RateGain and ZentrumHub aim to simplify connectivity between supply and demand ecosystems while enabling faster access to inventory, distribution channels, and new market opportunities.

By connecting the two platforms, the partnership is designed to create a more efficient distribution environment where connected partners can accelerate onboarding, reduce dependency on repetitive one to-one integrations, and simplify access across global hospitality networks.

The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift toward more connected and interoperable travel infrastructure, creating a foundation for expanded connectivity across hotel distribution, travel seller ecosystems, and global distribution networks.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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