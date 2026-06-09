RateGain announces strategic connectivity partnership with ZentrumHub

To help hotel distribution and reduce integration complexity across the travel ecosystem

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic connectivity partnership with ZentrumHub to streamline hotel distribution and reduce integration complexity across the travel ecosystem.

The partnership brings together RateGain's Smart Distribution platform and ZentrumHub's connectivity infrastructure to help hotels, travel sellers, and distribution partners scale more efficiently through a unified connectivity framework.

As travel distribution becomes increasingly fragmented, hotels and travel companies continue to manage multiple integrations, disconnected onboarding processes, and operational inefficiencies while expanding across new markets. Through this collaboration, RateGain and ZentrumHub aim to simplify connectivity between supply and demand ecosystems while enabling faster access to inventory, distribution channels, and new market opportunities.