RateGain announces strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments

To combine Cashfree Payments' payment infrastructure and cross-border capabilities into the RG Pay ecosystem

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Cashfree Payments, a leading payments platform, as a Platinum Partner for RG Pay, RateGain's unified technology infrastructure for the global travel and hospitality ecosystem.

Through this partnership, RG Pay will bring together Cashfree Payments' domestic payment gateway and cross border payments stack to strengthen transactions across the travel ecosystem. This partnership will enable Indian customers to seamlessly pay to international travel merchants across 176 countries through familiar local payment methods such as UPI and RuPay cards . It will further help international travel brands improve their checkout performance and transaction success rates.