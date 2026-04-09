RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Hotelogix, a leading cloud-based Property Management System. The collaboration enables Hotelogix customers worldwide to access direct GDS connectivity through RateGain's UNO Platform, unlocking corporate travel demand without the complexity of managing separate integrations.

Powered by RateGain's UNO platform, Hotelogix strengthens its position as an end-to-end solution provider for distribution. Hotels using Hotelogix PMS gain seamless access to Amadeus, Sabre Corporation, and Travelport - the three major global distribution networks - directly within their existing PMS environment. This integration allows hotels to activate GDS distribution, reach over 600000+ travel agents and corporate travel programs, and manage connectivity alongside their day-to-day operations from a single, unified platform.