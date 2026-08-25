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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Shobana Kailash as CHRO
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the appointment of Shobana Kailash as Chief Human Resources Officer, based in Noida.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Shobana will lead RateGain's global people strategy. She will own talent, leadership development, and organizational culture, and will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen the capability and leadership the company needs as it enters its next chapter of global growth. A core part of her remit is ensuring RateGain's culture and capability keep pace with the ambition of its technology.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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