RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Duetto, a leading provider of revenue and profit software.

By combining RateGain's AI-powered channel manager with Duetto's industry-leading Revenue & Profit Operating System, hoteliers can benefit from automated, real-time rate updates across all distribution channels, powered by advanced forecasting and price optimization. Hoteliers will also benefit from restriction controls at every level of granularity, creating significant operational efficiencies.

As part of this collaboration, RateGain has been named a Preferred Partner of Duetto, delivering the most robust and feature-rich channel manager integration available on the platform, a distinction no other channel manager currently holds.