RateGain enters strategic partnership with Sri Lankan hospitality group Citrus Leisure

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Citrus Leisure PLC, one of Sri Lanka's leading publicly listed hospitality groups, to strengthen direct bookings across its hotel portfolio through UNO Direct Stack.

Through UNO Direct Stack, Citrus Leisure will bring together guest acquisition, digital marketing, website, booking conversion, distribution, and pricing intelligence into a single growth platform - covering every stage of the guest direct booking journey.

The integrated approach is designed to help Citrus Leisure grow direct revenue, improve conversion, and reduce dependency on third-party channels. The initiative represents one of the most comprehensive direct revenue technology consolidations undertaken by a Sri Lankan hospitality group.