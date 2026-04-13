RateGain launches RG Varsity - a digital marketing certification program for hotel professionals

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of RG Varsity, a digital marketing certification program designed to help hotel professionals navigate a rapidly changing customer acquisition landscape and build skills that directly impact revenue performance.

The launch comes at a critical moment. Hotels are increasing digital marketing budgets, yet many teams still cannot clearly explain what is driving or undermining their results. Part of the challenge is structural: travelers are now discovering and evaluating options across a wider mix of platforms, from search and social media to AI powered interfaces such as conversational search and generative recommendations, making the path to purchase more fragmented and harder to influence. According to RateGain's State of Distribution 2025 report, nearly 70 percent of hotels say they struggle to understand why their return on ad spend underperforms.