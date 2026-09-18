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At The Economic Times Enterprise AI Awards 2026

RateGain Travel Technologies has been named the Fastest Growing SaaS Company at the ET Enterprise AI Awards 2026. The award places RateGain among the fastest scaling enterprise AI businesses serving the travel industry globally.

That scale is evident in where the company's technology operates. RateGain works with 33 of the world's top 40 hotel chains, four of the top five airlines, seven of the top ten car rental companies and 25 Global Fortune 500 companies, which together account for a substantial share of how travel is priced, distributed and sold worldwide.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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