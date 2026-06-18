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RateGain partners with Cinko to strengthen its Enterprise Connectivity platform

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Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
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RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has signed Cinko, a last-minute hotel booking app developed by Remwes, LLC, as a new demand partner through its Enterprise Connectivity platform.

The engagement will enable Cinko to connect with RateGain's global hotel supply ecosystem through scalable and reliable integrations, expanding its access to hotel inventory and supporting the growth of its same-day booking proposition.

Cinko's product TONIGHT is designed to connect travelers seeking same-day hotel stays with properties that have last-minute inventory available. For hotel partners connected to RateGain, the addition of Cinko will provide another channel to reach high-intent travelers closer to the time of stay and create more opportunities to monetize time-sensitive inventory.

RateGain's Enterprise Connectivity platform powers real-time connectivity between hotel suppliers and travel demand partners (GDS and OTA), enabling the exchange of ARI and reservation data through scalable and reliable integrations. The platform helps travel businesses expand distribution, improve inventory access, and accelerate partner onboarding.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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