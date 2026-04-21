Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain partners with Easebuzz as a Gold Partner for RG Pay

RateGain partners with Easebuzz as a Gold Partner for RG Pay

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Easebuzz, a leading digital payments platform in India, as a Gold Partner for RG Pay.

Through this partnership, Easebuzz's payment gateway and local acquiring capabilities will be integrated with RG Pay to enable travel and hospitality brands to better serve Indian travelers. Brands will be able to offer widely used domestic payment methods such as UPI, cards, net banking, and wallets, helping improve payment acceptance, reduce friction at checkout, and drive higher booking completion rates.

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing travel markets globally, payment behavior continues to be shaped by real-time systems like UPI and a strong preference for local payment options. This partnership enables travel brands to align their checkout experience with these evolving preferences, while improving reliability and performance for domestic transactions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nestle India rallies after Q4 profit jumps 25.8% YoY

Transrail Lighting rises after commissioning Butibori plant, capacity expansion

Eris Lifesciences drops after HALMED flags non-compliance issues at subsidiary units

Pashupati Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd counter

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story