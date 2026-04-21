RateGain partners with Easebuzz as a Gold Partner for RG Pay

RateGain Travel Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Easebuzz, a leading digital payments platform in India, as a Gold Partner for RG Pay.

Through this partnership, Easebuzz's payment gateway and local acquiring capabilities will be integrated with RG Pay to enable travel and hospitality brands to better serve Indian travelers. Brands will be able to offer widely used domestic payment methods such as UPI, cards, net banking, and wallets, helping improve payment acceptance, reduce friction at checkout, and drive higher booking completion rates.

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing travel markets globally, payment behavior continues to be shaped by real-time systems like UPI and a strong preference for local payment options. This partnership enables travel brands to align their checkout experience with these evolving preferences, while improving reliability and performance for domestic transactions.