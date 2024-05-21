RateGain Travel spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 50 cr

RateGain Travel Technologies jumped 5.49% to Rs 773.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 48.03% to Rs 50.02 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 33.78 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations grew by 39.84% to Rs 255.81 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 182.93 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter pervious year.

Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 65.45 crore, steeply higher than Rs 25.84 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA climbed 68.43% year on year to Rs 54.25 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 21.2% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 17.6% registered in the same period a year ago.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 112.56% to Rs 145.39 crore in FY24 as against Rs 68.40 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 69.35% YoY to Rs 957.03 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

The company said that its ability to innovate and address the unique challenges faced by the industry, helped in doubling the new contract wins in FY2024 to Rs 284.78 crore with the Annual Recurring Revenue at INR 1,023.26 crore.

RateGain stated that the improvement in operating margins to 19.8% for FY24, up from 15% in the same period last year, with a balanced approach focused on sustainable growth across segments and operating leverage playing out

The company continues to outperform on key operating metrics when benchmarked against other SaaS companies, the LTV to CAC stands at 14.1x for FY24 and the revenue per employee improved to Rs 1.33 crore highlighting healthy productivity. The firm witnessed improved revenue diversification with well balanced growth across key geographies and top 10 customers contributing to 28.3% of total revenue in FY24, down from 32.2% in the previous year.

The company continues to add to its headcount with a global team of 770 and has reduced its attrition rate to an all-time low of 11.2%. it added.

Bhanu Chopra, founder and chairman, RateGain Travel Technologies, said, The need for reliable insights, easy to use and intuitive products will only increase as the industry starts looking at more data to make better decisions. Our investments over the past year in tech and talent to scale our AI-led products will enable us to be in a great position to help our customers to unlock new revenue every day.

Tanmaya Das, chief financial officer of RateGain Travel Technologies, said, We continue to see robust revenue growth coupled with strong margin expansion, clearly demonstrating the value we are delivering to our customers. The key to this has been our proven ability to turn around our acquisitions validated by Adaras exceptional performance.

The company continues to witness significant improvement across key operating metrics including customer retention and revenue diversification. With focused execution we witnessed doubling of our contract wins in the past year powered by healthy growth from key markets and a strong demand for our products in emerging markets positioning us well for future growth opportunities.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

