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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 187.63% to Rs 785.01 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 102.24% to Rs 94.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 187.63% to Rs 785.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 272.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales785.01272.92 188 OPM %21.8518.20 -PBDT158.0770.03 126 PBT120.5661.33 97 NP94.9146.93 102

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:10 PM IST

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