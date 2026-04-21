RateGain Travel Technologies rises after strategic partnership with Easebuzz for RG Pay

RateGain Travel Technologies advanced 1.11% to Rs 577.30 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Easebuzz, a leading digital payments platform in India, as a Gold Partner for RG Pay.

Under the partnership, Easebuzzs payment gateway and local acquiring capabilities will be integrated into RG Pay, enabling travel and hospitality brands to offer a wider range of domestic payment options for Indian customers, including UPI, cards, net banking, and wallets. The integration is aimed at improving payment acceptance, reducing checkout friction, and increasing booking completion rates.

The companies said the collaboration will help travel brands better align with evolving payment preferences in India, where UPI and other real-time payment systems are widely used.

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing travel markets globally, payment behaviour continues to be shaped by real-time systems like UPI and a strong preference for local payment options. This partnership enables travel brands to align their checkout experience with these evolving preferences while improving reliability and performance for domestic transactions. Amit Kumar, CTO & Director, Easebuzz, At Easebuzz, we are focused on offering verticalized payment solutions, with travel being one of the key segments we are building for. Along with simplifying digital payments for travel brands across India, we offer competitive features such as EMI and BNPL payment options, as well as an offer engine on the checkout page to improve conversion rates and drive repeat purchases. Partnering with RateGain enables us to extend our capabilities to global travel brands looking to serve Indian consumers more effectively. Together, we aim to deliver seamless, reliable, and locally optimized payment experiences.

Parijat Tiwari, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Distribution, RateGain, India is a high-growth market where payment preferences are evolving rapidly, led by UPI and alternative payment methods. Through our partnership with Easebuzz, we are strengthening our ability to help travel brands capture this demand with more relevant and high-performing checkout experiences. This collaboration is focused on enabling better conversion outcomes in India. RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.