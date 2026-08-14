Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 84.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.55% to Rs 193.41 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 84.13% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.55% to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales193.41155.29 25 OPM %3.893.94 -PBDT5.694.48 27 PBT3.481.89 84 NP3.481.89 84
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