Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 96.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 96.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 244.44 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 96.05% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 244.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 716.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales244.44149.57 63 716.05503.15 42 OPM %4.005.28 -3.974.38 - PBDT8.226.34 30 21.4718.81 14 PBT7.453.80 96 12.869.24 39 NP7.453.80 96 12.8613.95 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cropster Agro standalone net profit declines 54.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2026 quarter

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 34.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story