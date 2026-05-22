Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 89.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.88% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 89.35% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.88% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.20% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.21% to Rs 61.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.