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Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 89.35% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 56.88% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 89.35% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 56.88% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.20% to Rs 3.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.21% to Rs 61.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.9134.58 -57 61.45213.47 -71 OPM %24.0117.47 -29.429.35 - PBDT0.603.58 -83 4.916.34 -23 PBT0.393.32 -88 4.065.33 -24 NP0.282.63 -89 3.145.73 -45

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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