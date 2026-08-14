Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 95.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.26% to Rs 13.61 croreNet profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 95.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.26% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.6128.51 -52 OPM %49.7419.89 -PBDT0.372.80 -87 PBT0.192.59 -93 NP0.092.00 -96
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