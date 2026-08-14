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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 95.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 95.50% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales decline 52.26% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 95.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.26% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.6128.51 -52 OPM %49.7419.89 -PBDT0.372.80 -87 PBT0.192.59 -93 NP0.092.00 -96

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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