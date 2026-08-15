Ratnakar Securities consolidated net profit rises 442.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 5.15 croreNet profit of Ratnakar Securities rose 442.11% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.150 0 OPM %31.650 -PBDT1.430.32 347 PBT1.370.23 496 NP1.030.19 442
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