Ratnakar Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net profit of Ratnakar Securities reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 18.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.