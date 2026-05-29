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Ratnakar Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net profit of Ratnakar Securities reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 18.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.514.45 1 18.0522.28 -19 OPM %23.5021.35 -19.2821.18 - PBDT0.420.50 -16 2.333.83 -39 PBT0.340.37 -8 1.993.37 -41 NP0.560 0 1.922.32 -17

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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