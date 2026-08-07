Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 971.63 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 37.67% to Rs 82.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 971.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1151.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales971.631151.62 -16 OPM %16.6916.34 -PBDT173.62207.45 -16 PBT137.41175.78 -22 NP82.16131.82 -38
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