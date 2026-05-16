Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 49.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.75% to Rs 1084.82 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 49.48% to Rs 104.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.75% to Rs 1084.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1715.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.29% to Rs 482.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 543.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 4493.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5186.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.